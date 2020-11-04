BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

BP p.l.c. (BP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -49.18% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $16.18, the dividend yield is 7.66%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BP was $16.18, representing a -59.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.08 and a 9.77% increase over the 52 week low of $14.74.

BP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). BP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.42. Zacks Investment Research reports BP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -153.56%, compared to an industry average of -36.4%.

