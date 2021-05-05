BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

BP p.l.c. (BP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.92, the dividend yield is 4.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BP was $25.92, representing a -9.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.57 and a 75.85% increase over the 52 week low of $14.74.

BP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) and BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT). BP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.36. Zacks Investment Research reports BP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 242.8%, compared to an industry average of 23.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BP as a top-10 holding:

Pacer Funds (GCOW).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GCOW with an increase of 7.95% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BP at 2.12%.

