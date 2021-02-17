BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

BP p.l.c. (BP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BP was $23.18, representing a -36.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.40 and a 57.26% increase over the 52 week low of $14.74.

BP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). BP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.03. Zacks Investment Research reports BP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 206.73%, compared to an industry average of 14.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.