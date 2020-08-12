Dividends
BP p.l.c. (BP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

BP p.l.c. (BP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -50.4% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $23.81, the dividend yield is 5.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BP was $23.81, representing a -40.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $40.08 and a 53.51% increase over the 52 week low of $15.51.

BP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Chevron Corporation (CVX). BP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.51. Zacks Investment Research reports BP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -127.34%, compared to an industry average of -53.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

