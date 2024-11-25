BP Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP (NYSE:BP) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $166,758 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $1,017,479.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $28.0 to $33.0 for BP over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of BP stands at 6534.14, with a total volume reaching 25,260.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in BP, situated within the strike price corridor from $28.0 to $33.0, throughout the last 30 days.

BP Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $0.82 $0.8 $0.81 $30.00 $724.6K 14.9K 10.0K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.82 $0.81 $0.81 $30.00 $111.6K 14.9K 12.1K BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.84 $0.81 $0.81 $30.00 $84.4K 14.9K 1.1K BP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $0.91 $0.9 $0.91 $28.00 $62.0K 132 996 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.22 $2.18 $2.18 $28.00 $59.0K 1.1K 282

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BP, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is BP Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 4,307,829, the BP's price is down by -1.53%, now at $29.27. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. Expert Opinions on BP

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $33.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on BP with a target price of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BP, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.