BP Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on BP. Our analysis of options history for BP (NYSE:BP) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $662,350, and 4 were calls, valued at $348,840.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in BP's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to BP's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $25.0 to $45.0 over the preceding 30 days.

BP 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $12.9 $12.85 $12.9 $42.00 $223.1K 1.2K 173 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.4 $11.35 $11.4 $40.00 $176.7K 1.2K 155 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $6.0 $5.65 $5.65 $25.00 $161.5K 961 286 BP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.25 $25.00 $106.2K 3.8K 511 BP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.39 $1.38 $1.39 $30.00 $66.0K 6.5K 1.1K

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BP, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

BP's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 2,282,868, with BP's price down by -2.52%, positioned at $29.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 88 days. Expert Opinions on BP

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $34.5.

