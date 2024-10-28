BP Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP (NYSE:BP) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $330,145 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $183,963.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $29.0 to $40.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BP's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BP's whale trades within a strike price range from $29.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

BP Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $6.95 $7.2 $37.00 $110.8K 1.3K 220 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.7 $3.65 $3.7 $34.00 $89.5K 33 242 BP PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $34.00 $83.2K 33 464 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $1.38 $1.25 $1.28 $40.00 $64.1K 4.1K 2 BP CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $1.28 $1.27 $1.28 $40.00 $64.0K 4.1K 1.0K

About BP

BP is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 1.1 million barrels of liquids and 6.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves stood at 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 55% of which are liquids. The company operates refineries with a capacity of 1.6 million barrels of oil per day.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with BP, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of BP Currently trading with a volume of 3,245,998, the BP's price is down by -2.17%, now at $30.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days. What Analysts Are Saying About BP

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $36.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Perform with a new price target of $36.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for BP with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

