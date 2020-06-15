Markets
Bp Offers Fuel Discount For Healthcare Workers, First Responders - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Bp (BP) announced a discount of up to 15 cents per gallon on every fill up at bp and Amoco stations for first responders and frontline medical workers. The offer is valued for 60 days, and is in addition to the more than $8 million in fuel discounts issued by bp since April to responders and medical workers.

The company said the program sign up is available through its website and rewards can be used at the pump with the BPme app for no-contact payment.

BP

