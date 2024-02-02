BP names Kate Thomson as permanent CFO as it wraps management revamp

Adds background in paragraphs 3-4

Feb 2 (Reuters) - BP BP.L named Kate Thomson as its permanent chief financial officer with immediate effect on Friday, completing a leadership reshuffle following Bernard Looney's abrupt resignation as CEO in September and the appointment last month of Murray Auchincloss as his successor.

Thomson, the first woman to take the top role, joined BP nearly 20 years ago and previously led the finances of BP's oil and gas production and operations division.

Reuters reported Thomson's appointment last week, citing sources.

BP's shares have underperformed those of its rivals since Looney's departure, raising speculation that the company could be an acquisition target amid a recent wave of consolidation.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Susan Fenton)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

