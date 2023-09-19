News & Insights

BP names Kate Thomson as interim CFO in post-Looney reshuffle

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

September 19, 2023 — 04:29 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - BP BP.L on Tuesday appointed Kate Thomson as interim chief financial officer to take the place of Murray Auchincloss who became interim CEO last week.

The reshuffle follows the abrupt departure of CEO Bernard Looney last week after he did not fully disclose past relationships with colleagues.

Thomson, who joined BP nearly 20 years ago, previously headed the finances of the energy giant's oil and gas production and operations division.

