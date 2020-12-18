BP Names Karen Richardson And Johannes Teyssen To Board - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - BP plc (BP.L) announced the appointment to its board of Karen Richardson and Johannes Teyssen as non-executive directors, effective January 1, 2021.

bp also confirmed the previously announced retirement from board of Ian Davis with effect from December 30, 2020. Additionally, Brendan Nelson will retire from the board at the conclusion of company's Annual General Meeting on May 12, 2021, at which time Tushar Morzaria will succeed him as chair of the audit committee.

Karen Richardson is currently a director of both Artius Acquisition Inc., and Exponent Inc.

Johannes Teyssen is currently the CEO and Chairman of the management board of E.ON SE (EONGY.PK)

