BP names Auchincloss permanent CEO

Adds background, paragraphs 2-3

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BP on Wednesday named Murray Auchincloss permanent CEO, four months after he was given the interim job following the sudden resignation of Bernard Looney over undisclosed relationships with employees.

The appointment of Auchincloss, who headed BP's finances under Looney, is seen by analysts and investors as a sign the board is seeking to continue BP's strategy aimed at slashing carbon emissions, building up its renewables and clean fuel capacity and cutting oil and gas output by 2030.

Auchincloss, 53, became interim CEO after Looney resigned on Sept. 12 for failing to disclose relationships with employees, throwing the energy giant into turmoil.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.