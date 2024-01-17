News & Insights

US Markets
BP

BP names Auchincloss permanent CEO

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

January 17, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by Ron Bousso for Reuters ->

Adds background, paragraphs 2-3

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BP on Wednesday named Murray Auchincloss permanent CEO, four months after he was given the interim job following the sudden resignation of Bernard Looney over undisclosed relationships with employees.

The appointment of Auchincloss, who headed BP's finances under Looney, is seen by analysts and investors as a sign the board is seeking to continue BP's strategy aimed at slashing carbon emissions, building up its renewables and clean fuel capacity and cutting oil and gas output by 2030.

Auchincloss, 53, became interim CEO after Looney resigned on Sept. 12 for failing to disclose relationships with employees, throwing the energy giant into turmoil.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP
PRU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.