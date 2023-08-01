BP Misses on Q2 Earnings, Plans to Repurchase $1.5B Shares

BP plc BP has reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 89 cents per American Depositary Share on a replacement-cost basis, excluding non-operating items. The bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $1.17 per share and declined from the $2.61 reported a year ago.

Total quarterly revenues of $49,479 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $62,240 million. The top line also declined from $69,506 million in the year-ago quarter.

Weak quarterly results primarily resulted from lower realizations of commodity prices and a decline in refinery throughputs.

Dividend Hike &Share Repurchases

For the second quarter, BP announced its dividend per ordinary share of 7.270 cents, indicating an increase of 10%. The company also plans to execute a $1.5-billion share buyback program, which is expected to be completed before its third-quarter results.

Operational Performance

Oil Production & Operations:

For the second quarter, BP reported a total production of 1,369 thousand barrels of oil-equivalent per day (MBoe/d), up from 1,274 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter. The metric also beat our estimate of 1,250.6 MBoe/d.

BP sold liquids at $69.19 a barrel in the second quarter compared with $100.34 in the prior-year period. It sold natural gas at $3.23 per thousand cubic feet compared with $9.83 in the year-ago quarter. Overall hydrocarbon price realization declined to $54.57 per Boe from $90.03.

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacementcost earningsbefore interest and tax for the segment amounted to $2,777 million. The figure declined from earnings of $5,902 million in the year-ago quarter and missed our estimate of $3,258.3 million. Lower commodity price realizations primarily caused the downside.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy:

Segmental profits totaled $2,233 million, declining from the $3,080 million in the year-ago quarter primarily due to lower liquid and gas prices. Also, the metric is below our projection of $2,904.7 million.

In the second quarter, the total production of 903 MBoe/d declined from 924 MBoe/d in the year-ago quarter.

Customers & Products:

After adjusting for non-operating items, underlying replacementcost earningsbefore interest and tax for the segment amounted to $796 million, down substantially from $4,006 million in the year-ago quarter. The metric is also 72% below our projection. A significant decline in refining marker margin affected the segment.

BP-operated refining availability in the June-end quarter was 95.7%, reflecting an increase from 93.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Total refinery throughputs from the second quarter were 1,364 thousand barrels per day (MBbl/D), down from 1,480 MBbl/D. The metric also missed our estimate of 1,537.5 MBbl/D.

Capex

Organic capital expenditure in the reported quarter was $3,233 million. The company reported total capital spending of $4,314 million for the quarter.

Financials

BP's net debt was $23,660 million at the end of the second quarter. Also, the firm announced that its gearing was 21.7%.

Outlook

In the third quarter, BP expects upstream production to be broadly flat with the second quarter.

For this year, the British energy giant forecast both reported and underlying upstream production to be higher than the prior year. BP revealed the capital expenditure guidance of $16-$18 billion for this year.

In 2023, BP expects to receive divestment and other proceeds of $2-3 billion, and reach $25 billion between the second half of 2020 and 2025.

