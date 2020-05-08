BP Midstream sees lower onshore pipeline volumes from virus demand impact

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Volumes on BP Midstream Partners LP BPMP.N onshore U.S. oil pipelines began to fall late in the first quarter largely due to demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the company said on Friday.

Flows on BP Midstream pipelines are expected to fall further in the second quarter due to the virus, which has cut about 30% out of global fuel demand.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.