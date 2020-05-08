US Markets
BPMP

BP Midstream sees lower onshore pipeline volumes from virus demand impact

Contributor
Laila Kearney Reuters
Published

Volumes on BP Midstream Partners LP onshore U.S. oil pipelines began to fall late in the first quarter largely due to demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the company said on Friday.

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Volumes on BP Midstream Partners LP BPMP.N onshore U.S. oil pipelines began to fall late in the first quarter largely due to demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic, officials with the company said on Friday.

Flows on BP Midstream pipelines are expected to fall further in the second quarter due to the virus, which has cut about 30% out of global fuel demand.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney)

((Laila.kearney@thomsonreuters.com; (917) 809-0054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPMP

Other Topics

Energy

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular