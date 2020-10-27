Dividends
BPMP

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 28, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 13.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPMP was $10.04, representing a -41.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.08 and a 56.63% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

BPMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). BPMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports BPMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.8%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BPMP as a top-10 holding:

  • InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)
  • Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an decrease of -12.15% over the last 100 days. AMZA has the highest percent weighting of BPMP at 10.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BPMP

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular