BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 28, 2020

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BPMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that BPMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.04, the dividend yield is 13.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPMP was $10.04, representing a -41.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.08 and a 56.63% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

BPMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). BPMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.65. Zacks Investment Research reports BPMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.8%, compared to an industry average of -11.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPMP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Direxion Zacks MLP High Income Index Shares (ZMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ZMLP with an decrease of -12.15% over the last 100 days. AMZA has the highest percent weighting of BPMP at 10.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.