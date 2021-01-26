BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 27, 2021

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BPMP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPMP was $12.88, representing a -18.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.75 and a 100.94% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

BPMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). BPMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.64. Zacks Investment Research reports BPMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.69%, compared to an industry average of -10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPMP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPMP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 24.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPMP at 9.92%.

