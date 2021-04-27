BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 28, 2021

BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.347 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 13, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BPMP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BPMP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.51, the dividend yield is 10.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BPMP was $13.51

BPMP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Total SE (TOT). BPMP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports BPMP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.91%, compared to an industry average of -8.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BPMP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to BPMP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BPMP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 41.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BPMP at 7.39%.

