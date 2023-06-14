BP Managers Ignore Multiple Malfunctions Preceding Explosion

BP plc’s BP supervisors at its Toledo, OH refinery chose to keep the plant operational despite a string of malfunctions and a petroleum spill prior to an accident that claimed the lives of two workers in September 2022, according to a preliminary study by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, as reported by The Wall Street Journal.

According to the report, a valve failure on the morning of Sep 20 led to a significant leakage of highly flammable naphtha. While this caused management to shut down a portion of the plant, it continued to keep a neighboring crude-processing tower running up until a fatal explosion and fire that same evening.

The interim report, which is anticipated to be released this week, is the third official finding that the accident (at what was formerly known as the BP-Husky Toledo Refinery) may have been caused by a variety of factors. These include a lack of employee training, unclear safety procedures, supervisory decision-making, or a combination of these.

