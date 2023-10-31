BP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of BP PLC (Symbol: BP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.44, changing hands as low as $35.99 per share. BP PLC shares are currently trading off about 4.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $32.275 per share, with $41.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.44.
