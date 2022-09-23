BP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of BP PLC (Symbol: BP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.04, changing hands as low as $28.20 per share. BP PLC shares are currently trading off about 8.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BP's low point in its 52 week range is $25.33 per share, with $34.30 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.17.

