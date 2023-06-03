BP (LSE:BP.B) Price Target Increased by 10.39% to 247.88

The average one-year price target for BP (LSE:BP.B) has been revised to 247.88 / share. This is an increase of 10.39% from the prior estimate of 224.55 dated August 16, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 204.20 to a high of 414.63 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 45.81% from the latest reported closing price of 170.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is a decrease of 1,257 owner(s) or 97.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP.B is 0.46%, an increase of 48.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.47% to 87,335K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 30,535K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,093K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 5.99% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 23,693K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,647K shares, representing a decrease of 4.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 13.71% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,864K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,190K shares, representing a decrease of 3.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 1.53% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 7,892K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 45.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 89.53% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 4,676K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,871K shares, representing a decrease of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 7.48% over the last quarter.

