BP (LSE:BP.B) Price Target Decreased by 18.81% to 201.26

The average one-year price target for BP (LSE:BP.B) has been revised to 201.26 / share. This is an decrease of 18.81% from the prior estimate of 247.88 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 142.65 to a high of 700.04 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.75% from the latest reported closing price of 140.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP.B is 0.37%, a decrease of 18.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.35% to 86,152K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 29,822K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,535K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 13.86% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 23,907K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 8.00% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,864K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 7,774K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 14.19% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 3,655K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 27.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP.B by 34.41% over the last quarter.

