BP (LSE:BP.A) Price Target Decreased by 9.69% to 166.54

The average one-year price target for BP (LSE:BP.A) has been revised to 166.54 / share. This is an decrease of 9.69% from the prior estimate of 184.41 dated February 15, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 135.25 to a high of 286.96 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 26.16% from the latest reported closing price of 132.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP.A is 0.47%, an increase of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.89% to 86,361K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 30,535K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,093K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP.A by 5.99% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 23,907K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,693K shares, representing an increase of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP.A by 8.00% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,864K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 7,892K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,298K shares, representing an increase of 45.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP.A by 89.53% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 3,655K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,676K shares, representing a decrease of 27.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP.A by 34.41% over the last quarter.

See all BP regulatory filings.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.