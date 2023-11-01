BP (LSE:BP) Price Target Increased by 11.48% to 683.54

The average one-year price target for BP (LSE:BP) has been revised to 683.54 / share. This is an increase of 11.48% from the prior estimate of 613.13 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 494.90 to a high of 1,717.06 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.88% from the latest reported closing price of 503.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BP. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BP is 0.39%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.02% to 91,557K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 29,822K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,535K shares, representing a decrease of 2.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 13.86% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 24,324K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,907K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 11.07% over the last quarter.

TIIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Fund Institutional Class holds 8,619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,864K shares, representing a decrease of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 11.96% over the last quarter.

QCGLRX - Global Equities Account Class R1 holds 7,774K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,892K shares, representing a decrease of 1.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BP by 14.19% over the last quarter.

JDIBX - John Hancock Disciplined Value International Fund holds 6,651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,161K shares, representing an increase of 37.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BP by 57.04% over the last quarter.

