BP looks to spin off Iraq operations into standalone company - WSJ

June 11 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L is planning to spin off its operations in Iraq into a standalone company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, as the oil major looks to shift focus to low carbon investments.

The new company would hold BP's interest in Iraq's giant Rumaila oil field and be jointly owned by China National Petroleum Corp, one of BP's partners at the site, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The new entity will hold its own debt, separate from BP and pay dividends. (https://on.wsj.com/3wl4d5m)

BP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for a comment.

Spinning off oil and gas assets is seen as a way for BP to shift towards renewable energy. BP and Eni ENI.MI in May entered into talks to merge their oil and gas operations in Angola to form one of Africa's largest energy companies.

