BP looks to spin off Iraq operations into standalone company - WSJ

June 11 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L is planning to spin off its operations in Iraq into a standalone company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3wl4d5m)

