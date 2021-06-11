US Markets
BP looks to spin off Iraq operations into standalone company - WSJ

Arathy S Nair Reuters
BP Plc is planning to spin off its operations in Iraq into a standalone company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. (https://on.wsj.com/3wl4d5m)

