BP Looks Out For Buyers to Offload Its Stakes in Rosneft

BP plc BP is working toward divesting its stakes in Russian assets and is reaching out to state-owned energy players in the Middle East and Asia, per Bloomberg.

For the planned divestment of its roughly 20% stake in Rosneft of Russia, preliminary discussions have been made by the British energy giant with China National Petroleum Corp. and Sinopec Group. For divesting its stakes in several oil and gas projects in Russia, BP has had discussions with energy firms in India like Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Indian Oil Corp.

Although BP continues to look out for potential buyers, the efforts have seen little success till now, the source added. Getting buyers for BP’s stakes in Rosneft is quite tricky, as believed by many analysts. This is because maintaining business relations with Russia will work against the will of the United States and the government of Europe. Meanwhile, buying stakes in foreign companies operating in Russia will not make Moscow happy.

In Russia, BP has been operating for as long as three decades. Thus, while quitting operations in Russia, BP is risking a $25-billion hit, the source added.

Currently, BP carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). A few better-ranked players in the energy space include Devon Energy Corporation DVN, Viper Energy Partners LP VNOM and Centennial Resource Development, Inc. CDEV. While Devon Energy and Viper Energy Partners sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Centennial Resource carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

In the United States, Devon Energy is a leading upstream player with a strong footprint in the prolific Delaware Basin. Devon Energy is also focused on returning capital to shareholders.

In the past seven days, Devon Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022.

In the prolific Permian and Eagle Ford shale play, Viper Energy has a net of 27,027 royalty acres. Operations in those undeveloped assets require zero capital requirement. This secures sustainable free cashflow for Viper Energy.

In the past seven days, Viper Energy has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022.

In the Permian – the most prolific basin in the United States – Centennial Resource has a strong footprint. Centennial Resource has announced a $350-million share buyback program, reflecting its focus on returning capital to stockholders.

In the past 30 days, Centennial Resource has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions for 2022.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.