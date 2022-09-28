BP lays off most contractors at Ohio refinery after explosion -sources

Sept 28 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.N laid off most contractors at the 185,000 barrel per day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy CVE.TO, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire.

The explosion killed two United Steelworkers members, the company said.

(Reporting by Laura Sanicola; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Laura.Sanicola@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.