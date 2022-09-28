BP lays off most contractors at Ohio refinery after explosion -sources

US Markets
BP Plc laid off most contractors at the 185,000 barrel per day Toledo, Ohio, refinery it owns with Cenovus Energy, according to sources familiar with the matter on Wednesday, indicating the plant will experience a prolonged shutdown following last week's explosion and fire.

The explosion killed two United Steelworkers members, the company said.

