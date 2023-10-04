BP launches first US biogas plant since Archaea acquisition

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - BP BP.L on Wednesday launched its first plant processing renewable gas from landfill since its $4 billion acquisition of the largest U.S. biogas producer Archaea Energy last December.

The renewable natural gas (RNG) plant in Medora, Indiana, can process 3,200 cubic feet of landfill gas per minute (scfm) into RNG – enough gas to heat around 13,026 homes annually, BP said.

Landfill gas, a natural byproduct of the decomposition of waste, is a form of greenhouse gas.

The plant, located near a landfill owned by Rumpke Waste and Recycling, captures gas and converts it to electricity, heat or renewable natural gas.

The plant's technology is modular, meaning it can be replicated and deployed faster than previous technologies, BP said.

"This is a powerful step forward in our net zero journey to capture landfill emissions and provide customers with lower emission, lower carbon fuel," Starlee Sykes, CEO of Archaea Energy, said in a statement.

BP aims to bring several of the modular plants online this year, Sykes added.

