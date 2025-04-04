BP Kicks Off Cypre Gas Production in the Caribbean, Off Trinidad

BP plc BP, the UK-based energy major’s Trinidad and Tobago unit (“BPTT”) has officially commenced production from its Cypre gas development offshore Trinidad, marking a milestone in the energy giant’s upstream growth strategy. The subsea project, located 78 kilometers off the southeast coast of Trinidad, is expected to deliver around 45,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) at peak production.

Cypre Supports BP’s Global Upstream Ambitions

Cypre is the second of BP’s 10 major upstream projects, expected to begin production between 2025 and 2027. Collectively, these developments are projected to add up to 250,000 boed in net peak production, forming a core part of BP’s reset strategy aimed at growing its upstream portfolio.

The Cypre development is BPTT’s third subsea venture, comprising seven wells tied back to the existing Juniper platform. The first phase of four wells was completed by the end of 2024, while the second is set to begin in the latter half of 2025.

Cypre marks another milestone in BPTT’s strategy to boost production from shallow water acreage by utilizing existing infrastructure. According to BPTT president David Campbell, the project underlines the company’s ongoing focus on maintaining stable output and meeting its current gas supply commitments.

The project highlights BP’s continued investment in Trinidad and Tobago’s energy sector. It also underscores the company’s collaboration with the government and local stakeholders to ensure energy security and economic development.

Cypre Fits Within BP’s Capital Plans

Cypre marks BP’s second major start-up of 2025, ensuing the initiation of production from the second development phase of the Raven field, offshore Egypt. The project aligns with BP’s expected upstream returns and capital expenditure plans. The Cypre field, located in the East Mayaro Block in 80 meters of water, is fully owned by BPTT — a joint venture between BP (70%) and Repsol (30%).

BPTT’s Growing Footprint in Trinidad

BP’s operations in Trinidad remain central to its global gas strategy. The company currently operates 12 offshore platforms, three subsea installations and two onshore processing facilities in the country, making it a critical hub for the energy major’s upstream activities.

With Cypre now online, BP is set to strengthen its gas production base in the region and further contribute to Trinidad and Tobago’s energy resilience.

