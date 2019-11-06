BP invests in city transportation app Whim

Contributor
Ron Bousso Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BP is investing 10 million euros ($11.08 million) in Finnish transportation app Whim as the oil and gas company seeks to expand its role in a future low-carbon world.

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - BP BP.L is investing 10 million euros ($11.08 million) in Finnish transportation app Whim as the oil and gas company seeks to expand its role in a future low-carbon world.

BP's new technology investments have so far focused on electric vehicle charging platforms such as FreeWire and PowerShare and reduction of emissions from oil and gas drilling.

Although the Whim investment is minuscule for the $135.20 billion company, it is a first step into ride sharing and app-driven technology.

Whim, which is developed by MaaS Global, offers customers a single platform to connect all available transport options in a city from taxis, buses, bikes and rental cars to ride-hailing services and shared e-scooters and e-bikes.

After launching Whim in Helsinki in 2017, MaaS Global has made the service available in Birmingham, Vienna and Antwerp.

BP's investment will support plans to roll out the app in additional cities around the world, including Singapore and in the United States.

($1 = 0.9023 euros)

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More