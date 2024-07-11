BP to Invest $48.5M in Chinese Biofuels Amid SAF Mandate Talks

BP plc ( BP ) has announced a significant investment of Yuan 353 million ($48.54 million) to acquire a 15% stake in Lianyungang Jiaao New Energy, a leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), owned by Zhejiang-based Jiaao Enprotech. This strategic move, reported by S&P Global on Wednesday, marks BP's commitment to enhancing its portfolio in renewable energy.

Lianyungang Jiaao New Energy, under its parent company Jiaao Enprotech, boasts a production capacity of 100,000 metric tons of SAF per year. This deal aligns with the increasing anticipation of China introducing SAF mandates, which could significantly boost the demand for sustainable aviation fuel in the near future.

In 2023, global consumption of SAF surged to 450,000-500,000 tons, almost double the previous year’s level. However, this still represents a mere 0.1% of total jet fuel consumption. Projections suggest that by 2050, total jet fuel consumption will reach 2.1 million barrels per day, with SAF displacing nearly a quarter of global jet fuel demand.

Despite this investment, BP has been scaling back its plans for new SAF and renewable diesel projects at its existing sites. This includes halting the development of new biofuel projects at its Lingen refinery in Germany and Cherry Point refinery in Washington state, and reassessing three other projects.

BP’s investment in Jiaao New Energy represents a strategic move to position itself ahead of anticipated SAF mandates in China. As global demand for SAF continues to rise, driven by policy support and the urgent need for sustainable aviation solutions, BP’s investment could play a crucial role in the evolution of the biofuel market.

