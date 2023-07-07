News & Insights

BP

BP in talks over insurance deal for pension scheme - FT

Credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL

July 07, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Shadia Nasralla for Reuters ->

Adds response from BP Pension Fund Trustee in paragraph 3 and 4, background in paragraph 6 to 8

July 7 (Reuters) - Energy giant BP BP.L is in talks with insurers over a so-called buy-in deal for its 30 billion pound ($38.30 billion) pension scheme, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Trustees of BP's UK defined benefit scheme are in talks with multiple insurers to take over liabilities of the British oil company's UK final salary plan, the report said, citing five people familiar with the discussions.

"As trustee, we have a duty to continually review and assess all investment options to manage the security of the Fund and members' benefits. Such options include long-term insurance policies," BP Pension Fund Trustee said in an emailed statement.

"Investing in such a policy would not amount to selling the Fund, which would continue to operate as normal under the oversight of its independent trustee board."

BP declined to respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Companies have been trying to offload pension schemes from their balance sheets in recent years as they are expensive to run, while bulk annuity deals have provided a growing source of income for insurers.

In February, Pension Insurance Corporation agreed to a pensions buy-in deal totalling around 6.5 billion pounds with insurer RSA Group, covering the pensions of 40,000 members, in the largest ever bulk annuity deal of the kind.

That buy-in involved the insurer taking on the risk of the pension scheme's liabilities.

($1 = 0.7832 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru and Shadia Nasralla in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.