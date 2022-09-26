BP halts oil production at two platforms ahead of Hurricane Ian

By Sabrina Valle

HOUSTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L on Monday said it is shutting in production at offshore oil platforms Na Kika and Thunder Horse in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, after forecasts indicating Hurricane Ian will strengthen and move across the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days.

BP said it has evacuated all personnel from its 130,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) Na Kika, as well as essential personnel from its 250,000 bpd Thunder Horse platform.

The platforms have a capacity to produce 550 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d) and 200 mmcf/d of natural gas, respectively.

"We will continue to monitor weather conditions closely to determine next steps," BP said in a statement.

