BP Finds No Hydrocarbon at Ironbark-1 Offshore Australia

BP plc BP has witnessed disappointing results from Ironbark-1 exploration well, located offshore Western Australia. The company found no hydrocarbon at the site, which was expected to be a prolific prospect. Drilling commenced on Oct 31.

The Ironbark-1 well was drilled at 5618 meters, almost 170 kilometers off the coast of Karratha. BP and its partners in the deep-sea prospect viewed it as a potential supplier to the North West Shelf liquefied natural gas facility. The well is now expected to be plugged and abandoned.

BP is the operator at the prospect with a 42.5% interest. It has Cue Energy, Beach Energy and New Zealand Oil & Gas as partners, with 21.5%, 21% and 15% stake, respectively.

While the disappointing results from the exploration well might affect the companies involved, BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, which will back production growth. Since 2016, BP has placed 23 key upstream projects online. Importantly, despite the coronavirus pandemic, it has been progressing with key upstream projects, although the progress is decelerating. In fact, of 900 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d) of planned major developments, the company has successfully placed 700 MBoe/d of key projects online.

Even though oil operations are expected to increase, the company intends to boost low-carbon spending to $5 billion per annum by 2030. Within this time period, it plans to reduce emissions from operations by 30-35%. It also intends to enhance renewable power generation capacity to 50 gigawatts and reduce the weight of hydrocarbons from the portfolio by 40% from 2019 levels.

Price Performance

BP’s shares have fallen 10% in the past six months against 2% rise of the industry it belongs to.

