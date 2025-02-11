BP (NYSE:BP), a global oil and gas company, released its fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 11, 2025, showing results below expectations. The company reported an EPS of $0.44, which fell short of the $0.46 forecast. Revenue also missed estimates by $1.2 billion, recording $45.75 billion, down 12.3% year-over-year from $52.14 billion. Despite efforts to transition toward low-carbon energy, BP faced challenges maintaining growth amidst fluctuating oil markets and strategic investments in renewables, leading to a mixed quarterly performance.

Metric Q4 2024 (Actual) Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change EPS $0.44 $0.46 $1.07 -58.8% Revenue $45.75B $46.95B $52.14B -12.3% Operating Cash Flow $7.43B N/A $9.38B -20.8% Underlying RC Profit $1.17B N/A $2.99B -60.9%

Business Overview

BP is a major player in the global energy industry, with operations spanning oil production, refining, and new renewable technologies. Its low-carbon energy segment focuses on natural gas, solar, and wind energy. The company is striving to pivot toward sustainable energy, keeping a diverse energy portfolio which includes both traditional hydrocarbon operations and significant investments in renewables. A key focus is its investment in natural gas as a transition fuel while aggressively expanding into solar and wind power ventures.

Recently, BP has concentrated on low-carbon energy initiatives, oil trading, and refining efficiency. The company aims to thrive in a market moving toward environmental sustainability, focusing on biofuels and decarbonization solutions.

Quarterly Financial and Operational Highlights

During the quarter, BP reported an underlying replacement cost profit (a measure closely watched by analysts) of $1.17 billion, significantly below the $2.99 billion reported a year earlier, indicating a 60.9% decline. One-time items including impairments and inventory holding adjustments affected the company's financial results.

Notably, BP achieved mixed results across its business segments. In the oil production and operations segment, the company improved its replacement cost profit before interest and tax by realizing gains from increased production volumes. However, weaker refining margins and foreign exchange headwinds impacted the customers and products segment, resulting in an operational loss. The wider economic backdrop also posed hurdles, especially in refining and trading activities.

Operationally, BP expanded its EV charging station network by 35%.

The company's liquidity saw a 20.8% drop in operating cash flow year-over-year, down to $7.43 billion from $9.38 billion. Moreover, BP announced a steady dividend of 8 cents per share, in line with its ongoing focus on returning value to shareholders despite turbulent earnings results.

Looking Ahead

Looking forward, BP holds an optimistic outlook in its transition to green energy while addressing market volatilities in its traditional segments. Management anticipates easing margin pressures alongside strategic divestments to streamline operations.

Investors should focus on upcoming updates to BP's financial guidance in February 2025, which will clarify strategic and capital allocation priorities. The ongoing evaluation of geopolitical risks, particularly those in markets vital to upstream operations, remains crucial for safeguarding BP's global business interests.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 938% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 177% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends BP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.