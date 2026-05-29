BP Eyes Growth Offshore Azerbaijan With Babek Gas Field Project

BP plc BP, the British oil and gas major, is slated to become the operator of the Babek gas field, a natural gas project offshore Azerbaijan, per a Reuters report. The Babek natural gas field is anticipated to hold substantial reserves of approximately 400 billion cubic meters (Bcm) of gas and 80 million tons of condensate. This development is significant for BP, as it already has a strong presence in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, particularly in oil and gas production.

The Babek natural gas field’s resource potential makes it strategically important for both the country and Europe. Since Europe has reduced its dependence on Russian energy imports and sought alternative sources of natural gas to meet its energy needs, Azerbaijan has emerged as one of its major suppliers. The development of the Babek natural gas field is anticipated to contribute to Europe’s energy security. Additionally, it is expected to strengthen BP’s presence in the country. According to the Reuters report, the natural gas field is currently under a SOCAR-led unit, Azerbaijan’s state-owned energy company. The field will later become a part of another project operated by BP.

SOCAR and BP will reportedly announce the Babek natural gas field agreement on June 1, 2026. The agreement is expected to reinforce BP’s commitment to increasing upstream production to a targeted 250 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2027. BP’s strategy to increase its upstream production in the near-term is aimed at meeting the increasing global energy demand and generating long-term shareholder value.

BP’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks

BP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the energy sector are Valero Energy VLO, Cenovus Energy CVE and W&T Offshore WTI. While Valero and Cenovus each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), W&T Offshore carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Valero Energy is a leading refining player with a robust network of 14 refineries located across the United States, Canada and Peru. The company has a combined high-complexity throughput capacity of 3 million barrels per day, which distinguishes it from other independent refiners. Valero’s refineries have a combined Nelson Complexity Index of 11.5, which implies that they can process a wide variety of feedstock, convert it into higher-value products and shift product yields according to market conditions.

Cenovus Energy Inc. is a Canadian integrated energy company with operations spanning the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors. The company is involved in exploration and production from its low-cost oil sands and heavy oil assets in Canada. The strategic MEG Energy acquisition is expected to boost Cenovus Energy's production levels in 2026.

W&T Offshore benefits from its prolific Gulf of America assets, which offer low decline rates, strong permeability and significant untapped reserves. The company’s recent acquisition of six shallow-water fields in the Gulf of America boosts its future production prospects, which is expected to enhance its revenues.

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BP p.l.c. (BP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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