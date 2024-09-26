BP Eyes Growth in India, Holds Board Meeting to Explore Options

BP plc ( BP ), a leading UK-based energy company, is expanding its presence in India as it explores more business opportunities in the rapidly growing market. Per a Reuters report, the company confirmed on Wednesday that it is holding a board meeting in India this week, emphasizing its strategic interest in the country’s oil and gas sector. India, the world’s third-largest oil importer and consumer, seeks to increase its stagnant oil and gas production, making it a prime location for BP’s future investments.

BP Seeks Partnerships to Boost India's Energy Production

The Indian government has been actively seeking partnerships to accelerate domestic production. In June, the country's top oil producer, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, announced that it was looking for a technical collaboration with a global oil major to increase production from the Mumbai High fields. BP, with its long-standing presence in India, is well-positioned to take advantage of these opportunities. BP CEO Murray Auchincloss highlighted growing business opportunities in India, particularly through the company's strong partnership with Reliance, which is involved in gas production and expansion of retail operations across the country.

BP's Ongoing Partnership With Reliance Supports Expansion

BP’s strategic partnership with Reliance Industries has already seen significant success in India. Together, they operate 1,900 fuel retail stations across the country and produce oil and gas from a deepwater block in the Krishna-Godavari basin. The BP-Reliance alliance is further deepening its involvement by teaming up with ONGC to bid for offshore exploration rights, according to India’s Directorate General of Hydrocarbons. This collaboration is seen as a key factor in helping the country meet its rising energy demands.

BP’s Board Highlights India's Energy Potential

During BP's five-day visit to India, the board held a meeting with the country’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who emphasized BP's vital role in India’s energy future. He noted that the strong partnership between BP and India, covering exploration, production, biofuels, fuel retail and emerging energy areas, is set to expand further. BP Chairman Helge Lund emphasized that the company aims to leverage its expertise to support the secure, affordable and lower-carbon growth of India’s energy resources.

