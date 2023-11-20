BP Expands Its Digital Horizon With Copilot for Microsoft 365

BP plc BP unveiled its plans to harness the power of generative AI to revolutionize its global employee experience through the integration of Copilot for Microsoft 365. BP is set to become one of the first companies worldwide to act as a launch partner for this intelligent AI assistant, with a targeted rollout to a significant portion of its global workforce starting early 2024.

Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a cloud-based service seamlessly integrating with the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. Leveraging artificial intelligence and natural language processing, the service automates various daily tasks, including writing emails and managing inboxes.

Leigh-Ann Russell, BP’s executive vice president of Innovation & Engineering, emphasized the transformative impact of this collaboration on BP's operations. Russell stated that this collaboration with Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a significant next step in BP’s digital transformation. Leveraging the latest developments in AI-powered workplace solutions provides BP with the opportunity to transform the work process. She highlighted the company’s commitment to using AI responsibly, stating that it has been using AI safely and responsibly in operations for a number of years.

The use of Copilot for Microsoft 365 is expected to empower BP's workforce to enhance productivity, upskill, improve business performance and foster innovation. Furthermore, the AI assistant may provide valuable insights that could contribute to shaping the future functionality of the product.

CEO of Microsoft U.K. Clare Barclay stated the transformative potential of Copilot for Microsoft 365, emphasizing its role in unlocking creativity and enabling employees to focus on essential tasks such as problem-solving, innovation and contributing to the acceleration of the energy transition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.