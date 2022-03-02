BP Exits Rosneft Stake Holdings Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict

BP plc BP announced that it is withdrawing its stake in Russia-based oil and gas company, Rosneft, after operating for more than 30 years in the country.

The announcement marks the most significant movement by a western company in retaliation to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

BP was one of the biggest foreign investors in Russia before exiting its position. The company has been under immense pressure from the UK government to offload its stake in Russia.

BP has a 19.75% ownership interest in Rosneft, which it has owned since 2013. Rosneft is responsible for almost 50% of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production. Notably, offloading the stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion.

In 2021, BP received revenues from Rosneft in the form of dividends, which totaled $640 million, nearly 3% of its net cash flow from operations. The company cited that it would no longer account for its share of reserves, production and profit from its stake in the exploration company.

BP is also planning an exit strategy from its other businesses in Russia, which involves three joint ventures, with a carrying value on its books of $1.4 billion. The company’s board believes that these decisions are in the best long-term interests of all shareholders.

BP will take an $11-billion foreign exchange non-cash charge after exiting Rosneft, which it will no longer include in its accounts. The company also expects a non-cash charge of up to $14 billion for the carrying value of Rosneft.

BP mentioned that its move would not impact its short and long-term financial targets. Notably, it will be worth noticing if other western companies follow BP’s bold stroke.

Company Profile & Price Performance

Headquartered in London, the U.K., BP is a fully integrated energy company, with a strong focus on renewable energy.

Shares of the company have underperformed the industry in the past six months. The stock has gained 17.5% compared with the industry's 37.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

