BP, Equinor's Empire Wind Receives US Administration Approval

The Empire Wind project, developed by BP plc BP and Equinor ASA EQNR, received approval from the Biden-Harris administration. This marks a substantial stride toward achieving the administration’s clean energy goals.

Empire Wind secured the sixth approval for a commercial-scale offshore wind energy project since President Biden was elected, overcoming initial challenges and uncertainties in its development.

Empire Wind, along with other offshore wind projects, is grappling with escalated construction and financing expenses. The industry contends that existing power sales contracts do not address these cost overruns. However, a new auction proposed by the New York state could offer much-needed assistance.

Empire Wind 1 was projected to commence production in 2026, followed by Empire Wind 2 a year later.

The approval of Empire Wind marks a significant step toward achieving the country’s target of deploying 30,000 megawatts (MW) of offshore wind along its coastlines by 2030. The project is anticipated to produce sufficient electricity to meet the needs of more than a million homes in New York.

BP and Equinor are developing two offshore wind ventures, referred to as Empire Wind 1 and Empire Wind 2, within their leased area, situated 12 nautical miles south of Long Island, NY, and 16.9 nautical miles to the east of Long Branch, NJ.

BP plans to double its offshore team to 800 employees in the next two years as part of its strategy to boost renewables and low-carbon energy production, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, with a focus on offshore wind.

However, BP and Equinor faced setbacks as they recorded impairments of $300 million and $540 million, respectively, for their New York projects. This followed the rejection by the state regulator to renegotiate power supply terms.

Starting on Nov 30, New York will launch an offshore wind solicitation open to all bidders, including those with existing contracts. This provides companies with the opportunity to submit their planned projects at higher prices and potentially exit their previous contracts.

