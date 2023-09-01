BP & Equinor Demand Offshore Wind Power Price Increases

BP Plc BP and partner Equinor ASA EQNR are demanding a 54% hike in electricity prices produced at three offshore wind farms in the United States, per a Reuters report.

The companies obtained the rights to develop the Empire Wind 1, Empire Wind 2 and Beacon Wind farms offshore New York. They are expected to have a combined capacity of 3,300 megawatts, which can power millions of homes.

In June 2023, BP and Equinor filed a petition with the New York State Public Service Commission to modify the power purchase agreements for three projects being developed due to inflation and interconnection costs.

Several projects were awarded, and spikes in inflation forced energy companies to hedge equipment and labor at much higher prices than expected. The projects may no longer be financially viable if regulators fail to update prices, which can lead to delays in addressing clean energy targets.

The strike price for Empire Wind 1 would rise from $118.38 per megawatt hour (MWh) to $159.64 per MWh and for Empire Wind 2 from $107.50 per MWh to $177.84 per MWh. Beacon Wind would witness the strike price increase from 118.00 per MWh to 190.82 per MWh.

BP and Equinor cited that high inflation, supply-chain disruptions and rising interest rates from the coronavirus pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the growing urgency to reach energy transition goals significantly raised costs.

The proposed price amendments would increase consumer costs for the three projects by $14.8 billion over a 30-year contract term.

BP has a strong portfolio of upstream projects, backing impressive production growth. BP has set an aggressive energy transition plan to capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand. By 2030, it plans to reduce emissions from operations by 30-35%.

