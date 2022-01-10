BP, Eni win Egyptian offshore gas exploration concession -executive

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has awarded BP Plc BP.L and Eni Spa ENI.MI a gas exploration concession in the eastern Mediterranean, BP's North Africa manager Karim Alaa said in a statement on Monday.

Each company has a 50% stake in the 3,200 square kilometre (1,236 square mile) concession located off Port Said, he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

