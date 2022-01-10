World Markets
BP

BP, Eni win Egyptian offshore gas exploration concession -executive

Contributor
Ahmed Ismail Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Egypt has awarded BP Plc and Eni Spa a gas exploration concession in the eastern Mediterranean, BP's North Africa manager Karim Alaa said in a statement on Monday.

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Egypt has awarded BP Plc BP.L and Eni Spa ENI.MI a gas exploration concession in the eastern Mediterranean, BP's North Africa manager Karim Alaa said in a statement on Monday.

Each company has a 50% stake in the 3,200 square kilometre (1,236 square mile) concession located off Port Said, he said.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail, writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Jason Neely)

((Maher.Chmaytelli@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BP

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular