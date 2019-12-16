World Markets

BP encounters gas in drilling offshore Mauritania, Senegal

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

BP Plc on Monday said a three-well drilling program offshore Mauritania and Senegal encountered gas in "high quality", bolstering its confidence in gas resources in the region.

Dec 16 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L on Monday said a three-well drilling program offshore Mauritania and Senegal encountered gas in "high quality", bolstering its confidence in gas resources in the region.

The oil and gas major said the three appraisal wells drilled this year, GTA-1, Yakaar-2 and Orca-1, encountered 160 meters of net pay, a measure of a reservoir's thickness.

In November, the Orca-1 well offshore Mauritania, partly owned with Kosmos Energy KOS.N and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Minier, was further deepened and encountered more gas.

"We have identified a large prospective area with considerable resource potential in Southern Mauritania. We will now conduct further appraisal drilling to help inform future development decisions," said Howard Leach, BP's head of exploration.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular