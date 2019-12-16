BP encounters gas in drilling offshore Mauritania, Senegal

Dec 16 (Reuters) - BP Plc BP.L on Monday said a three-well drilling program offshore Mauritania and Senegal encountered gas in "high quality", bolstering its confidence in gas resources in the region.

The oil and gas major said the three appraisal wells drilled this year, GTA-1, Yakaar-2 and Orca-1, encountered 160 meters of net pay, a measure of a reservoir's thickness.

In November, the Orca-1 well offshore Mauritania, partly owned with Kosmos Energy KOS.N and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Minier, was further deepened and encountered more gas.

"We have identified a large prospective area with considerable resource potential in Southern Mauritania. We will now conduct further appraisal drilling to help inform future development decisions," said Howard Leach, BP's head of exploration.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.