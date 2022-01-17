BP, EnBW win in Scottish offshore wind lease round
FRANKFURT, Jan 17 (Reuters) - BP BP.L and EnBW EBKG.DE on Monday said they made a successful joint bid for Scottish offshore wind acreage and were planning a 2.9 gigawatt farm that BP previously said could result in 10 billion pounds ($13.7 billion) of total investment.
The two companies, which formed a 50-50 joint venture last year to pursue such projects, said construction for the planned wind farm off the Scottish coast would start around 2026/27.
The Morven offshore wind farm will provide power for more than 3 million households, the companies said.
($1 = 0.7312 pounds)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)
