BP employee group suspends campaign donations, will re-evaluate support criteria

HOUSTON, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. employee political action committee at oil giant BP BP.L is suspending political contributions for six months and will re-evaluate its support criteria, the company said on Monday.

The PAC's decision comes as several U.S. corporations said they would temporarily halt donations to political candidates and parties after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol last week seeking to prevent Congress from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

(Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Gary.McWilliams@thomsonreuters.com; +1 713-210-8513;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.