BP Electrifies Houston With Launch of Its First US Gigahub

BP plc BP announced the inauguration of its electric vehicle (EV) charging station at its BP America headquarters in Houston, TX. This marks a milestone in BP's commitment to expanding its network of EV chargers in the United States. The new BP pulse station, the Gigahub, will open its doors to the public on Apr 2, offering state-of-the-art charging facilities.

Scheduled to commence operations on Mar 20, 2024, the new pulse station will feature 24 high-speed EV charge points equipped with Tritium 150kW DC fast chargers. These chargers will be seamlessly integrated with the BP pulse app, enabling users to locate the station, check real-time charging availability and connect to WiFi.

Emma Delaney, executive vice president for Customers & Products at BP, conveyed her excitement about the company's expansion of its global presence, particularly in the United States with the introduction of its first EV charging Gigahub. She expressed anticipation for the insights gained from customer charging preferences, building on BP’s established fast charging positions in key markets such as the United Kingdom, China and Germany.

BP pulse aims to further expand its charging infrastructure across high-demand locations, including airports, major metropolitan areas and BP-owned properties throughout the United States. With grant funds awarded through programs such as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure and California Energy Commission, BP is set to provide charging infrastructure at sites in California, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and Kentucky.

This initiative aligns with BP's broader vision to invest $1 billion in America's EV charging infrastructure by 2030, with $500 million earmarked for investment by the end of 2025. As part of the commitment, BP pulse aims to deliver 3,000 charging points by 2025, emphasizing EV charging as one of its five strategic transition growth engines alongside bioenergy, hydrogen, convenience and renewables & power.

Sujay Sharma, CEO of BP pulse Americas, emphasized the importance of this endeavor by expressing enthusiasm for bringing BP pulse to America's energy corridor and enlarging the company's footprint in the U.S. public EV-charging sector. He highlighted that the project aims to provide fast and dependable charging solutions for EV drivers, facilitating accelerated adoption of EVs in the country.

At present, BP operates 29,000 EV charging points globally and aims to increase this figure to more than 100,000 by 2030, with approximately 90% of these being rapid or ultra-fast chargers. The unveiling of the BP pulse EV Charging Gigahub represents a milestone in BP's journey toward fostering sustainable mobility solutions and advancing the transition to cleaner energy alternatives on a global scale.

