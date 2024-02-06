News & Insights

BP

BP earnings, China stimulus lift European stocks at open

Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

February 06, 2024 — 03:03 am EST

Written by Sruthi Shankar for Reuters ->

For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window

Feb 6 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Tuesday, aided by positive earnings update from oil giant BP and signs of fresh stimulus for China's battered financial markets.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX added 0.5% by 0809 GMT, following a 1.3% jump in Asian stocks after China's state fund stepped up efforts to stabilise the declining market.

London-listed BPBP.L climbed 5.3%, after reporting fourth-quarter earnings of $3 billion, exceeding forecasts, and accelerating the pace of its share repurchases.

Europe's oil & gas index .SXEP rose 1.7% to lead sectoral gains.

UBSUBSG.S dropped 2.7% after the Swiss bank said it had completed the first phase of integrating fallen rival Credit Suisse following fourth-quarter results.

Weighing on the German DAX .GDAXI, InfineonIFXGn.DE slipped 1.9% after the chip manufacturer trimmed its full-year revenue guidance as industry-wide weak demand dented its first-quarter revenue.

MorphoSys AGMORG.DE soared 15.4%, extending a 36% jump on Monday when Novartis AG NOVN.S said it would buy the cancer treatment developer for 2.7 billion euros ($2.9 billion).

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.