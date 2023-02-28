BP

BP earmarks $2 bln to build Spanish green hydrogen hub

February 28, 2023 — 08:02 am EST

By Ron Bousso and Shadia Nasralla

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - BP BP.L said on Tuesday it plans to invest up to 2 billion euro ($2.12 billion) by 2030 in its refinery in Spain to produce low-carbon hydrogen and biofuels.

The British company aims to develop a large plant to produce 2 gigawatts (GW) of green hydrogen, which is produced by splitting water using renewable energy, in order to replace polluting hydrogen used to produce fuels at the Castellon refinery.

The project, HyVal, will also increase the refinery's biofuels production three-fold to 650,000 tonnes a year 2030, BP said in a statement.

