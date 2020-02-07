BP downstream boss Erginbilgic to leave next month

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - BP's head of downstream Tufan Erginbilgic will step down next month after six years in the job, the energy company said in a statement, becoming the latest top executive to leave as CEO Bernard Looney takes over. Erginbilgic, who joined BP in 1997, oversaw the expansion of the downstream business, which includes refining, retail and petrochemicals, into electric vehicle charging and added thousands of petrol stations in developing economies such as India and Mexico. The announcement on his departure comes two days after Looney took the helm from Bob Dudley. It follows Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary's decision to leave the company in June. Erginbilgic's successor will be announced separately, BP said. (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely) ((ron.bousso@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 2075422161; Reuters Messaging: ron.bousso.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BP REFINING/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.